Coronavirus: Noone can attend my daughter's funeral
A mother grieving for the death of her daughter has told how her family will celebrate her life in spite of the funeral restrictions imposed during the coronavirus crisis.

Holly Smallman, 18, who appeared on the BBC TV's Hospital programme, had cerebral palsy, epilepsy and chronic lung disease. She died last week.

  • 21 Mar 2020
