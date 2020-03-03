Why rock star Courtney loves Liverpool

Video

Courtney Love says she learnt to be a rock star in Liverpool, according to a new book.

Author Dave Haslam says Courtney Love lived in a flat in Toxteth when she was a 17-year-old - and spent much of her time hanging out at Probe record shop.

Searching For Love: Courtney Love in Liverpool, 1982 looks at the singer's links to Liverpool before she took her lessons back to the US.