CCTV captures elephant birth at zoo

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chester Zoo: Elephant's birth captured on CCTV
Cameras at Chester Zoo have captured the birth of an Asian elephant.
The healthy female calf made her arrival at 17:10 GMT on Wednesday following a 22-month pregnancy.
Both calf and mother, 15-year-old Sundara Hi Way, are doing well, a zoo spokesman said.
The calf has yet to be named.
-
27 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-51666423/chester-zoo-elephant-s-birth-captured-on-cctvRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window