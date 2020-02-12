'Crazy' to be first GB climber at the Olympics
Olympic climber Shauna Coxsey's family keep her 'feet on the ground'

The first sport climber selected for Team GB at the Olympic Games has joked that while she is honoured to represent her country, her family "keep my feet on the ground".

Shauna Coxsey, from Runcorn in Cheshire, will be representing Team GB when sport climbing makes its debut in the Olympics in Tokyo in August.

The 27-year-old said representing her country was "so crazy and really, really exciting".

