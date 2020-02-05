Daughter follows in dad's firefighting footsteps

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Daughter follows dad's Cheshire firefighting footsteps
A firefighter has welcomed his daughter into Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service almost 30 years after he joined as an apprentice.
Jon Stockley, 45, said he was "proud" his 25-year-old daughter Beth wanted to follow in his footsteps.
She said she had "always looked up him" for working in the service.
The duo from Chester were speaking about their apprenticeships during National Apprenticeships Week.
05 Feb 2020
