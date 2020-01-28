Police catch 140mph disqualified driver on M62

Video

A driver who reached speeds of up to 140mph while trying to escape from police has been jailed.

Stephen Beaumont, 30, sped along the hard shoulder of the M62 in Cheshire before eventually crashing while trying to do a U-turn into oncoming traffic.

Cheshire Police have released footage of the high-speed chase and its dramatic conclusion on 2 December.

Beaumont, of Beach Road in the Litherland area of Sefton, Merseyside, was jailed for 27 months after being convicted at Liverpool Crown Court of dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.