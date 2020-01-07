The portly pets beating obesity
Half the pets in north-west England are overweight, according to researchers at the University of Liverpool.

Professor Alex German has warned obesity could cause "significant medical diseases such as arthritis and diabetes" and even limit their lifespan.

