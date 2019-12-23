Video

Everton have issued images of the design for a new 52,000-seater stadium after submitting a planning application following three years of consultation.

The football club hopes to host games at the Bramley-Moore Dock site in Liverpool, which will cost an estimated £500m, by 2023.

The club said following a public consultation it had made some design changes, including the addition of a multi-storey car park.

Everton's chief executive said the project would be a "game-changer".