Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Everton unveils final design for new Bramley Moor Dock stadium
Everton have issued images of the design for a new 52,000-seater stadium after submitting a planning application following three years of consultation.
The football club hopes to host games at the Bramley-Moore Dock site in Liverpool, which will cost an estimated £500m, by 2023.
The club said following a public consultation it had made some design changes, including the addition of a multi-storey car park.
Everton's chief executive said the project would be a "game-changer".
-
23 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-50894527/everton-unveils-final-design-for-new-bramley-moor-dock-stadiumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window