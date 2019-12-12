Media player
Widnes boxing club packs a punch at Parkinson's disease
A boxer with Parkinson's disease has set up a club to help fellow sufferers ease the symptoms of the condition through fitness.
Tommy O'Connor, a former sergeant major, started Rock Steady Club in Widnes, Cheshire, last year.
He said the benefits of boxing were "immeasurable" and include "balance, gait, posture, hand-to-eye co-ordination".
These are precisely "the skills that Parkinson's steals from you", he added.
12 Dec 2019
