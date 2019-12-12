Video

A boxer with Parkinson's disease has set up a club to help fellow sufferers ease the symptoms of the condition through fitness.

Tommy O'Connor, a former sergeant major, started Rock Steady Club in Widnes, Cheshire, last year.

He said the benefits of boxing were "immeasurable" and include "balance, gait, posture, hand-to-eye co-ordination".

These are precisely "the skills that Parkinson's steals from you", he added.