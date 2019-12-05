Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Don't be the reason I come knocking on your door this Christmas'
A police family liaison officer has pleaded with people not to drink and drive over Christmas.
PC Tony Hayhurst, of Cheshire Police, is among the officers tasked with informing families when people are killed on the roads.
A third of the fatalities he deals with involve drink or drug driving, he said.
The officer has helped launch the force's anti-drink and drug-driving campaigns over the festive season.
He said: "I've got to utter those words. Somebody isn't coming home. Don't be the reason I come knocking on your door."
-
05 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-50674622/don-t-be-the-reason-i-come-knocking-on-your-door-this-christmasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window