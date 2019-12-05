Video

A police family liaison officer has pleaded with people not to drink and drive over Christmas.

PC Tony Hayhurst, of Cheshire Police, is among the officers tasked with informing families when people are killed on the roads.

A third of the fatalities he deals with involve drink or drug driving, he said.

The officer has helped launch the force's anti-drink and drug-driving campaigns over the festive season.

He said: "I've got to utter those words. Somebody isn't coming home. Don't be the reason I come knocking on your door."