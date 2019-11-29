Endangered orangutan born at zoo
Chester Zoo welcomes endangered baby orangutan

A critically endangered male Sumatran orangutan has been born at Chester Zoo.

The baby was born to mother Subis and father Puluh following a nine-month pregnancy and has not yet been named.

The species is threatened by illegal logging and the palm oil industry, while only about 14,000 remain in the wild.

