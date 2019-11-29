Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chester Zoo welcomes endangered baby orangutan
A critically endangered male Sumatran orangutan has been born at Chester Zoo.
The baby was born to mother Subis and father Puluh following a nine-month pregnancy and has not yet been named.
The species is threatened by illegal logging and the palm oil industry, while only about 14,000 remain in the wild.
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-50607136/chester-zoo-welcomes-endangered-baby-orangutanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window