Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bobby Colleran death: Children's safety project in pupil's memory
Children at a Merseyside school have launched a safety initiative in memory of a six-year-old pupil who was struck and killed by a van.
Bobby Colleran died in October 2014 after being hit near his school in West Derby, Liverpool.
Children at Blackmoor Park Infant School and Kindergarten have been carrying out traffic surveys as part of a project to prevent accidents happening.
Bobby's family previously set up The Bobby Colleran Trust to campaign for safer roads outside all schools.
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-50503545/bobby-colleran-death-children-s-safety-project-in-pupil-s-memoryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window