Cancer survivor attempts Mount Kilimanjaro climb with prosthetic leg
'My prosthetic leg broke climbing Kilimanjaro'

Damian Harper was 17 he found out he had bone cancer. His only hope of survival was to have his left leg amputated from below the hip.

Diagnosed in 1986, he says: "I'd been told I would never walk again to any meaningful level."

Never one to say no to a challenge, he has recently returned from a trek up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania - the highest mountain in Africa.

  • 19 Oct 2019
