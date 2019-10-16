Media player
'Why should he be let out to torture us some more?'
A woman whose daughter was murdered three decades ago has said she is running out of time to find out where the body is.
Marie McCourt, whose daughter Helen was killed in 1988, has successfully fought for a new law to prevent killers being freed if they do not reveal the location of their victims' bodies.
But her daughter's killer may be released before the law goes through.
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland QC said he had "immense sympathy".
