'Rod Stewart was our wedding singer'

A couple whose dream Las Vegas wedding was almost wrecked when Thomas Cook went bust ended up being serenaded by rocker Sir Rod Stewart, who made a surprise entrance at their ceremony.

Andrew and Sharon Aitchison could not believe what they were seeing. "What's going on is this serious?," Sharon asked.

Wisely avoiding numbers like Hot Legs and Do Ya think I'm Sexy from his back catalogue, Sir Rod chose to sing Have I Told You Lately That I Love You.