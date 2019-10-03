Media player
Chester salon offers free hair cuts for cancer patients
Kimberley Noble, who runs a hair salon in Chester, is offering free appointments for her fellow cancer patients.
Kimberley was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.
She hopes the free hairdressing appointments will boost women's confidence and provide them with a space to talk about their cancer experiences.
Any donations will go to Maggie's, a charity which runs respite centres for people living with cancer.
03 Oct 2019
