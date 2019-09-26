Sir David Attenborough research ship named
Video

'Boaty McBoatface' research ship officially named after Sir David Attenborough

The UK's new polar research shop has been officially named after broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

The Duchess of Cambridge smashed a bottle of Champagne against the ship at a ceremony in Birkenhead.

An online poll had suggested the ship be named 'Boaty McBoatface' - but one of its robotic submarines has been given this moniker instead.

