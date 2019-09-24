Heavy rain causes flooding in Liverpool

Media player
Video
Liverpool: Heavy rain causes flooding
Heavy rain has caused travel disruption in Liverpool.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said vehicles became trapped in floodwater in Queens Drive and West Derby.
24 Sep 2019
