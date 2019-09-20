Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Comedian with cerebral palsy hits back against online trolls
Comedian Laurence Clarke, who has cerebral palsy, has turned negative online comments over his fitness to be a parent into a source of material for his latest stand-up routine.
Manchester-born Laurence, who lives in Liverpool, suffered from trolls who saw a TV documentary on him and cast doubts about his ability to be a dad.
The father-of-two now incorporates one-liners from his wise-cracking sons in his stage show to respond to negative social media posts.
-
20 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-49759034/comedian-with-cerebral-palsy-hits-back-against-online-trollsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window