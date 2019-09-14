Media player
Veterans sculptures aid trauma recovery
Military veterans in Liverpool have explored their personal trauma and recovery by creating life-sized sculptures of themselves.
Members of Bravo 22 Company say they have found creating the artworks helped them express their feelings since leaving the forces.
The sculptures are now on display at St George's Hall in the city.
14 Sep 2019
