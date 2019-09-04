Media player
Liverpool's first black Lord Mayor sworn in
Liverpool's first black Lord Mayor Anna Rothery has been sworn in.
Ms Rothery, who was born in Toxteth, said she hoped her appointment would "open doors" for people from all backgrounds.
She succeeds Peter Brennan who resigned after sharing a racist video online.
04 Sep 2019
