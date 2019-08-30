Media player
Dean Saunders: Ex-Liverpool striker 'could not even stand up'
Ex-Liverpool striker Dean Saunders' driving was "atrocious" and he "couldn't even stand up" as he was being arrested, footage shot by police shows.
After being pulled over in his Audi A8 he claimed to an officer he had had "one pint", before later refusing to give a breath test.
The pundit, 55, was later jailed for 10 weeks for the offence before being freed after a day pending an appeal.
Saunders is due to appeal against his sentence, at Chester Crown Court in October.
30 Aug 2019
