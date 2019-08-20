Water refill champion battles plastic bottle waste

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wilmslow's water refill champion battles single-use plastic bottle waste
A 12-year-old girl from Cheshire is on a mission to help reduce plastic waste by getting local shops to sign up to free water refills.
Tilly spends her spare time persuading businesses in Wilmslow to be part of the Refill app, which shows how people can top up their bottles without charge.
She hopes it will encourage the town to reduce its reliance of single-use plastics.
-
20 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-49409346/wilmslow-s-water-refill-champion-battles-single-use-plastic-bottle-wasteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window