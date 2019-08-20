Water refill champion battles plastic bottle waste
Wilmslow's water refill champion battles single-use plastic bottle waste

A 12-year-old girl from Cheshire is on a mission to help reduce plastic waste by getting local shops to sign up to free water refills.

Tilly spends her spare time persuading businesses in Wilmslow to be part of the Refill app, which shows how people can top up their bottles without charge.

She hopes it will encourage the town to reduce its reliance of single-use plastics.

