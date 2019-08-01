Can a football club copyright the name of their city?
Liverpool FC: Can a football club copyright its city's name?

Liverpool FC have made a request to copyright the word "Liverpool".

The club said the application has been made to protect fans from fake goods.

Some independent teams, including the City of Liverpool FC, are concerned about how it will affect them.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among clubs who have trademarked their names successfully.

