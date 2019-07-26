Anti-cocaine spray aims to deter drug use
Trial underway of anti-cocaine spray aims to deter drug use

A trial of a new spray that aims to stop hard drug use is underway.

It makes powder clump together and stick to to treated surfaces making it impossible to sniff up.

The substance is being sprayed onto surfaces in public buildings in Halton, Cheshire, during the three-month trial.

