Everton reveal Bramley Moore Dock stadium designs
Designs for Everton's new £500m stadium on Liverpool's waterfront have been revealed.
The 52,000-capacity ground at Bramley Moore Dock could be ready to host games by 2023, the club said.
Architects said the stadium's brick and steel construction will make it appear "as though it has risen from the dock" in tribute to the city's maritime past.
25 Jul 2019
