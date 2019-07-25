Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hailstones as big as 20p pieces fall on hottest July day
As much of the UK swelters in the heat of the hottest July day on record, the weather in the North West of England has turned.
On Merseyside, hailstones the size of 20p pieces have been falling, while in Lancashire, there have been lightning strikes.
25 Jul 2019
