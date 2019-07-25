Region hit by 20p-sized hailstones
As much of the UK swelters in the heat of the hottest July day on record, the weather in the North West of England has turned.

On Merseyside, hailstones the size of 20p pieces have been falling, while in Lancashire, there have been lightning strikes.

