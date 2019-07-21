Media player
Lego life-size 'animals' on show at Knowsley Safari
More than 80 life-size Lego statues of animals have gone on display at Knowsley Safari in Merseyside.
Workers took about eight months to make the sculptures from more than a million bricks.
It is the latest display of Lego animal statues made for nature reserves and runs until 2 September.
21 Jul 2019
