Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester International Festival: Poets tell their tales from the streets
Poems written by homeless people are being given a unique airing at the Manchester International Festival.
In addition to a written display exhibited on street walls, audio of homeless people reading their own work is being made available to anyone with a smartphone.
-
16 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-49010756/manchester-international-festival-poets-tell-their-tales-from-the-streetsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window