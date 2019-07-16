Poetic sound of the street from the homeless
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Manchester International Festival: Poets tell their tales from the streets

Poems written by homeless people are being given a unique airing at the Manchester International Festival.

In addition to a written display exhibited on street walls, audio of homeless people reading their own work is being made available to anyone with a smartphone.

  • 16 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Homeless people curate art exhibition