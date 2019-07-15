Media player
Liver Birds filmed at close quarters by drones
A drone has captured remarkable footage of the Liver Birds.
The famous sculptures, the symbol of the city, have stood on top of the Royal Liver Building at Pier Head since 1911.
15 Jul 2019
