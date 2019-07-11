Media player
Netball stars head to Liverpool for World Cup
Sixteen netball teams from around the world - including big guns Australia and England - are preparing to compete in the World Cup in Liverpool.
The tournament starts on Friday 12 July at the M&S Bank Arena, with England captain Serena Guthrie saying they are "so ready" for the competition to start.
11 Jul 2019
