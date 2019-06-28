Media player
The Birkenhead volunteer helping the homeless for eight decades
She may be 98, but Peggy Maskrey never stands still in making sure everyone gets the help they need.
The widow has been volunteering to help those in need among the local community at the Charles Thompson Mission in Birkenhead, Merseyside since she was a teenager.
Last year, Peggy was appointed an MBE for her services to the community and has no plans to stop volunteering any time soon.
28 Jun 2019
