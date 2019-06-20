Chick-hatching in schools 'should stop'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chick-hatching projects in schools 'should stop'
An animal welfare charity has been "inundated" with ill and deformed chicks from failed hatching projects and has called for schools to stop the practice.
Warrington Animal Welfare's Jacquie Atherton said the schemes, which are listed as an example of a practical lesson in the non-statutory part of the Year 5 science curriculum, are harder than they look and that mother hens rotate the eggs stop the chicks sticking to them.
The Department for Education said schools should only offer the projects "if they can ensure the welfare of both animals and pupils".
-
20 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-48690698/chick-hatching-projects-in-schools-should-stopRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window