Cocaine gang jailed after £20m seizure on M6 in Cheshire
Two organised crime bosses have been jailed after £20m worth of cocaine was seized from a van on the M6 in Cheshire.
A further 19 gang members were also convicted after officers discovered 186kg of the Class A drug hidden in the floor of the vehicle last August.
It is the the biggest seizure of cocaine on land in the UK, according to Cheshire Constabulary.
11 Jun 2019
