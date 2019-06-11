Cocaine gang jailed after £20m seizure
Two organised crime bosses have been jailed after £20m worth of cocaine was seized from a van on the M6 in Cheshire.

A further 19 gang members were also convicted after officers discovered 186kg of the Class A drug hidden in the floor of the vehicle last August.

It is the the biggest seizure of cocaine on land in the UK, according to Cheshire Constabulary.

