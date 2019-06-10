Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal Liverpool Hospital: 'Why did this shambles happen?'
The Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has demanded an inquiry into the "shambles" that has left three floors at the stalled new Royal Liverpool Hospital needing to be rebuilt.
"Complex" structural flaws were left by construction giant Carillion in the wake of the firm's collapse in 2018, a review has found.
-
10 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-48587912/royal-liverpool-hospital-why-did-this-shambles-happenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window