Liverpool street cleaner awarded British Empire Medal
A Liverpool street cleaner has been awarded a British Empire Medal for his work keeping the city's roads spotless.
Thomas McArdle, 61, was among hundreds of people who have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
Speaking of the award, Mr McArdle said at first he thought it was a "wind-up".
08 Jun 2019
