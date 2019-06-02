Liverpool FC's victory parade
Video

Thousands enjoy Liverpool's Champions League victory parade

Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered to celebrate the club's historic Champions League win at a parade through the city.

Jurgen Klopp's team were crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid, on Saturday.

The team arrived at Liverpool Airport on Sunday afternoon ahead of an open-top bus parade.

It started at Allerton Maze and has slowly proceeded through a sea of red towards its last port of call near the city's waterfront.

