Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Champions League: Liverpool fans worldwide celebrate
From Merseyside to New York, Liverpool fans have been celebrating their team becoming champions of Europe for the sixth time.
-
02 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-48489516/champions-league-liverpool-fans-worldwide-celebrateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window