Teen beekeeper 'at one with nature'

Natalie Phillips is representing England at an international meeting of apiarists.
A teenage beekeeper who has found working with the insects has made her feel "at one with nature" is to represent Great Britain at an international meeting of young apiarists.
Natalie Phillips got involved with beekeeping at her school in Liverpool because she wanted to help the environment, but found it was also "really fun".
She will join three other young British apiarists at the International Meeting of Young Beekeepers in Slovakia in July to show off their abilities with honey bees.
25 May 2019
