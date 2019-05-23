Video

A motorcyclist who was left fighting for his life after a crash has been reunited with the doctor who performed "last chance" open heart surgery to save him.

John O'Brien, 47, from Warrington, Cheshire, suffered a cardiac arrest following the crash in October.

Dr Mark Forrest told how he carried out the procedure at the roadside when all other treatments failed, but believed his chances of survival were "so small".

Mr O'Brien thanked him "from the bottom of his heart". Dr Forrest replied: "You look a lot better than the last time I saw you."