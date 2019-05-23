Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Biker thanks roadside open heart surgery doctor
A motorcyclist who was left fighting for his life after a crash has been reunited with the doctor who performed "last chance" open heart surgery to save him.
John O'Brien, 47, from Warrington, Cheshire, suffered a cardiac arrest following the crash in October.
Dr Mark Forrest told how he carried out the procedure at the roadside when all other treatments failed, but believed his chances of survival were "so small".
Mr O'Brien thanked him "from the bottom of his heart". Dr Forrest replied: "You look a lot better than the last time I saw you."
-
23 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-48382152/biker-thanks-roadside-open-heart-surgery-doctorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window