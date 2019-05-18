Ex-rugby rebel gives fitness lessons
Video

Former rugby league star Bobbie Goulding is trying to combat the "PlayStation phenomenon" by encouraging people to get fit.

Goulding, who played for St Helens and Wigan before a stint as coach of the French national side, says fitness sessions helped him following drink and drug problems.

