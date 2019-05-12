Video

A newly-wed couple re-ran their wedding two weeks after the original ceremony so the bride's 93-year-old mother, who lives in a care home, could attend.

Elizabeth Mannion-O'Keeffe was devastated that her mother Jean, who lives in Warrington, Cheshire, was unable to attend their Yorkshire wedding in April due to illness.

She re-staged the event with her mother's carers as bridesmaids.