Couple re-run wedding for Warrington care home mum
A newly-wed couple re-ran their wedding two weeks after the original ceremony so the bride's 93-year-old mother, who lives in a care home, could attend.
Elizabeth Mannion-O'Keeffe was devastated that her mother Jean, who lives in Warrington, Cheshire, was unable to attend their Yorkshire wedding in April due to illness.
She re-staged the event with her mother's carers as bridesmaids.
12 May 2019
