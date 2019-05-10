Media player
Zoo's giant robot predators highlight threatened species
Thirteen enormous animatronic predators have arrived at Chester Zoo for an exhibition highlighting extinction.
The giant robotic hunters were delivered to the zoo on trucks after being shipped across the Atlantic from the USA.
A giant shark with a mouth as big as a car and five life-sized dinosaurs are among the creations for the zoo's Predators exhibition, opening on 26 May.
10 May 2019
