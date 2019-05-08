Media player
Liverpool fans celebrate Champions League Barcelona win
How Liverpool fans celebrated their team's dramatic comeback from 3-0 down after the first leg to beat Barcelona 4-0 and reach the Champions League final.
08 May 2019
