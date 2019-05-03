Media player
Southport boy, 14, is youngest Brit to fly solo
A 14-year-old boy has become the youngest British person to fly solo in a light aircraft.
Maksim Ferguson, from Southport in Merseyside, had to perform the flight in Canada as people have to turn 16 before they can get behind the controls in the UK.
03 May 2019
