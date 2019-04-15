City marks 30 years since Hillsborough
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Liverpool marks 30 years since the Hillsborough disaster

Liverpool fell silent for a minute to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough football disaster.

A minute's silence was held across the city at 15:06 BST - the precise time the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest ended.

  • 15 Apr 2019