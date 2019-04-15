City marks 30 years since Hillsborough

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liverpool marks 30 years since the Hillsborough disaster
Liverpool fell silent for a minute to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough football disaster.
A minute's silence was held across the city at 15:06 BST - the precise time the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest ended.
-
15 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-47939118/liverpool-marks-30-years-since-the-hillsborough-disasterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window