"You heard people screaming"
Video

Bruce Grobbelaar: Former Liverpool keeper recalls Hillsborough horror

Bruce Grobbelaar was in goal for Liverpool on the day of the Hillsborough disaster as tragedy unfolded just yards behind him.

Supporters pleaded with him to help as those at the front were pressed against the fences, said the former goalkeeper.

Thirty years on, he recalls hearing "people screaming" from inside the pens: "The sound will never leave you."

  • 15 Apr 2019