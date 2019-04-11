Inmates transform 'filthy' prison
Video

Prisoners help transform 'filthy' Liverpool jail

Inmates at a prison in Liverpool have been cleaning and painting in order to transform what were described as "filthy" conditions.

Prisoners at HMP Liverpool were trained as joiners, painters and industrial cleaners and earned qualifications while improving their surroundings.

One prisoner who helped the project said it was "like being in a different jail".

