Porpoise in hovercraft rescue from beach
Volunteers from RNLI Hoylake have rescued a porpoise which had become stranded on a beach in Meols, Wirral.
They were on a routine hovercraft exercise when they were called to help.
The adolescent harbour porpoise was returned safely to sea with help from the UK Coastguard and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).
Growing up to 1.5m (5ft) in length, the harbour porpoise is one of the smallest marine mammals and is commonly seen in harbours and bays.
10 Apr 2019
