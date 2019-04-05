The boy who is brainier than Einstein
Deaf boy has IQ 'greater than Einstein'

A 12-year-old boy has joined Mensa after achieving 162 on an IQ test, a higher score than Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking.

Darren Toh, who was born deaf, is also an accomplished musician. He scored the highest grade possible for a child on the test.

The boy from Aughton, Lancashire, said he thought he was smart but "not quite a genius".

