Deaf boy has IQ 'greater than Einstein'
A 12-year-old boy has joined Mensa after achieving 162 on an IQ test, a higher score than Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking.
Darren Toh, who was born deaf, is also an accomplished musician. He scored the highest grade possible for a child on the test.
The boy from Aughton, Lancashire, said he thought he was smart but "not quite a genius".
05 Apr 2019
